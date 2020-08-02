v.systems Trading Down 4.3% This Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, v.systems has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $52.74 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,969,502,014 coins and its circulating supply is 2,054,643,550 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

