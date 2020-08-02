Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 35.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,366,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 9.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $160,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after purchasing an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,901,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,700,000 after buying an additional 275,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

