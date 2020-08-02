Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.81. 19,441,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,621,893. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40.

