Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 144.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.37. The stock had a trading volume of 738,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,446. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

