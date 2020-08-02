Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is American Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.29. 128,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $212.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

