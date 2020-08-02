Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.52. 3,159,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

