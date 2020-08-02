Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $165.52. 3,159,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.