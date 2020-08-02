Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.29.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,347. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $1,614,176.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,708 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,675.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,282,249.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,973 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

