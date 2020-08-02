Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of VXRT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,297,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,130,000. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 252.86%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 957,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $2,537,292.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,004,191 shares of company stock valued at $276,473,647 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

