Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) is Lapides Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems comprises approximately 4.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. 492,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,820. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

