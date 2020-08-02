Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 466.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $188.71. The stock had a trading volume of 542,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,209. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $188.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

