Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 828,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,680. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

