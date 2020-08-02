Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.19.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $17.75. 45,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,005. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. Analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 4,404 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkes bought 31,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55,404 shares of company stock worth $827,867. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.