Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $311-319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.8 million.Virtusa also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50 to $0.56 EPS.
Shares of VRTU traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 1,534,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81.
Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Virtusa Company Profile
Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.
