Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $311-319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.8 million.Virtusa also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50 to $0.56 EPS.

Shares of VRTU traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 1,534,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

