Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, reaching $190.40. 14,186,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.14. The firm has a market cap of $370.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

