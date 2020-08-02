Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.40. 14,186,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.14. The stock has a market cap of $370.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.