Visteon (NYSE:VC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Visteon (NYSE:VC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 250,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,899. Visteon has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

