Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund alerts:

NYSE:IGD opened at $4.98 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.