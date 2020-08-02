Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IID opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.91.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

