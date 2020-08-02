Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of JNB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. 7,211,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.