Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 67,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,623,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,175,387. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $117.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

