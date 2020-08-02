Wedbush Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $490.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $525.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $441.42.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $477.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,051. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,213 shares of company stock worth $10,866,177 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,505,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 255,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after acquiring an additional 238,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 216,552 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

