Wedbush Raises Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $220.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.13.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.07. 10,865,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. Paypal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.