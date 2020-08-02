Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,097 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,479,000 after purchasing an additional 503,421 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,570,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,648,844. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

