Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.79.

Wyndham Destinations stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $26.60. 1,452,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,365. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.95. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 224,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

