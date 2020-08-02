Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.73-2.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.36.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

