Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Bought by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,797 shares during the period. Xperi makes up approximately 3.6% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Xperi by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Xperi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 281,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xperi stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. 974,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. Xperi Corp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPER. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

