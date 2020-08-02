Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

