Zacks: Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.64. 4,604,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

