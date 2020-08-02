Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for oncology and other serious diseases. It has built a broad product candidate portfolio through internal discovery and in-licensing of novel cancer therapeutics. It is advancing its product candidates through in-house research and development efforts and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.67.

NASDAQ SNSS opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

