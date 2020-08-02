Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TAL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded TAL Education Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. CLSA upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.21.

NYSE TAL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $78.17. 2,699,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,817.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.64 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

