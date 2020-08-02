Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZEN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zendesk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $9.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,426,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,273. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $152,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,352.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,594 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,424. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 792.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,070,000 after buying an additional 4,231,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $90,429,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 99.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zendesk by 17.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 943,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Zendesk by 146.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,779,000 after purchasing an additional 749,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

