ZEON Network (ZEON) Market Cap Achieves $22.08 Million

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, IDEX, BitMart and Hotbit. ZEON Network has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.01973406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00185216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00110779 BTC.

ZEON Network Token Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, P2PB2B, BitMart and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.