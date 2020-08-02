Zippie Trading 76.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Zippie token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, Bancor Network and IDEX. Zippie has a market cap of $870,953.77 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zippie has traded up 76.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

