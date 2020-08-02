ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ZIX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of ZIX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

ZIXI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $405.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. ZIX has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $66,837.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 44,512 shares of company stock worth $272,077 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,153,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ZIX by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in ZIX by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

