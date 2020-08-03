-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. Anaplan reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

In related news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $2,307,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,239,679.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,144 shares of company stock valued at $12,659,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,462,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,304,000 after buying an additional 1,247,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,819,000 after buying an additional 421,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Anaplan by 27.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after purchasing an additional 700,122 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $66,572,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $52,761,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 166,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.92.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

