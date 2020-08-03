-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.45) to ($3.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.
Relmada Therapeutics (NYSE:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.39).
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.
