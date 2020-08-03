10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,881,107.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 1,450,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $116,188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,673,569 shares of company stock valued at $446,364,170.

Shares of TXG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,897. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.