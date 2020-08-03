15,350 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,350 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after acquiring an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after acquiring an additional 541,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 26.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after acquiring an additional 438,753 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 814,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $229,113,000 after acquiring an additional 125,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $170,972.63. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $810,464.07. Insiders sold a total of 20,732 shares of company stock worth $3,047,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.85. 2,253,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.10. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

