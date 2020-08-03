154,000 Shares in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 154,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. United Natural Foods accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 19.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

UNFI traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $20.32. 979,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,323. United Natural Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.