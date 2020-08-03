2,577 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

