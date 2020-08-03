3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lifted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 3M by 170.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after buying an additional 628,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 875.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.48. The stock had a trading volume of 162,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.57 and a 200 day moving average of $153.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

