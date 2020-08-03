4,011 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Bought by Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. SJW Group comprises about 0.6% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 728.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

SJW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.66. 7,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

