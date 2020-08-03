$727.30 Million in Sales Expected for Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) to post $727.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Passage Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $688.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $743.33 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Passage Bio will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Passage Bio.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $694.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.34 million.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15. Passage Bio has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $21.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

