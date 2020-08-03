AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,196 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,542. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

