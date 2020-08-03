Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in July

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,130,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 19.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after buying an additional 1,286,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,033,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 84,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $17,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 61,480 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,570. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $591.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

