Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s 7th Largest Position

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,004 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 5.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.23% of Accenture worth $307,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,599,000 after buying an additional 503,400 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8,128.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,295,000 after buying an additional 443,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1,162.0% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 445,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,732,000 after buying an additional 410,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.40. The company had a trading volume of 58,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $225.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

