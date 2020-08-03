Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,328 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 49.4% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $138,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $447.74. 107,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.59. The company has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,316 shares of company stock worth $31,271,310 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

