Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Acquires 30,000 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 227.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

