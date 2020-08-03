Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,415,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 289,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,195,000 after purchasing an additional 180,486 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,371. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.62. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 200.78% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.